All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Civilian injured in Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 18 September 2025, 19:39
Civilian injured in Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Russian forces launched an attack on Kyiv Oblast using a loitering munition on the evening of 18 September. One person was injured when the UAV was shot down.

Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "One person was injured as a result of an enemy attack and falling debris from a downed drone in the Boryspil district. A 60-year-old man reportedly sustained a shrapnel wound to the lumbar area. His condition is moderate."

Advertisement:

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv after 19:00. The Air Force reported UAVs on the outskirts of the city.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kyiv OblastRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on propagandists and those who destabilise Moldova
Taras Shpuk, former staff member at Come Back Alive Foundation, killed in action
Zelenskyy will meet Trump at UN General Assembly
Zelenskyy announces decision to establish assault forces
Ukrainians strike oil refineries in Russia's Saratov and Samara oblasts
Russians launch large-scale attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: 1 killed, 13 injured – photos
All News
Kyiv Oblast
Warehouses catch fire after Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast
Firefighters battle blaze in Kyiv Oblast for 10 hours after Russian drone strike – photos
Russia strikes hypermarket warehouses near Kyiv, causing major damage – photos
RECENT NEWS
20:39
​​Head of Ukrainian President's Office discusses preparation of security guarantees for Ukraine with US Secretary of State
20:12
New German, Norwegian and Czech ambassadors begin work in Ukraine
19:44
Russia attacks Poltava Oblast, hitting civilian infrastructure
19:36
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on propagandists and those who destabilise Moldova
18:55
Wreckage of another Russian UAV found in Poland
18:45
Number of casualties in Russian nighttime attack on Dnipro has risen to 36
18:16
Ukrainian fencer Kharkova wins gold medal at World Military Championships
18:00
Russian missile hits ATB supermarket warehouse in Dnipro
17:43
Russia attacks Chernihiv with drones, damaging transport infrastructure
16:29
Taras Shpuk, former staff member at Come Back Alive Foundation, killed in action
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: