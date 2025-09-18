Civilian injured in Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast

Russian forces launched an attack on Kyiv Oblast using a loitering munition on the evening of 18 September. One person was injured when the UAV was shot down.

Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "One person was injured as a result of an enemy attack and falling debris from a downed drone in the Boryspil district. A 60-year-old man reportedly sustained a shrapnel wound to the lumbar area. His condition is moderate."

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv after 19:00. The Air Force reported UAVs on the outskirts of the city.

