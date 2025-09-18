Russians drop aerial bombs on Vozdvyzhivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: four injured

Russian forces dropped three aerial bombs on the village of Vozdvyzhivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 18 September, injuring four women.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians dropped at least three aerial bombs on Vozdvyzhivka.

Advertisement:

Women aged 88, 63 and 29 sought medical treatment."

Details: Fedorov said that the aerial bombs had destroyed houses and outbuildings on several streets.

Updated: Fedorov later added that the number of injured had risen to four, with a 50-year-old woman also requiring medical treatment.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!