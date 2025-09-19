Ukraine attracts 25 foreign defence companies to localise their production in country

A total of 25 foreign companies, including global defence industry giants, are already at various stages of localising their production in Ukraine.

Source: Ukrainian Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal in an interview with Politico

Quote: "We're offering partners a variety of cooperation models, including the Danish model known as Build with Ukraine / Build in Ukraine. The priority is to ensure that the majority of the companies’ products go towards meeting the needs of the Ukrainian military."

Details: To minimise risks for investors and make joint ventures in Ukraine more attractive, the government is creating a new initiative called Defence City.

"This is a special regime for developing Ukraine’s defence industry. It includes tax benefits, simplified customs procedures, mechanisms to relocate production to safer regions, expanded state financial support, and opportunities for export and integration into global supply chains," Shmyhal explained.

Background: In early September, Shmyhal announced that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had signed the laws launching Defence City.

