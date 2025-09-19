All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine attracts 25 foreign defence companies to localise their production in country

Yevheniia HubinaFriday, 19 September 2025, 10:04
Ukraine attracts 25 foreign defence companies to localise their production in country
Photo: Ukrainian Defence Ministry on Facebook

A total of 25 foreign companies, including global defence industry giants, are already at various stages of localising their production in Ukraine.

Source: Ukrainian Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal in an interview with Politico

Quote: "We're offering partners a variety of cooperation models, including the Danish model known as Build with Ukraine / Build in Ukraine. The priority is to ensure that the majority of the companies’ products go towards meeting the needs of the Ukrainian military."

Advertisement:

Details: To minimise risks for investors and make joint ventures in Ukraine more attractive, the government is creating a new initiative called Defence City.

"This is a special regime for developing Ukraine’s defence industry. It includes tax benefits, simplified customs procedures, mechanisms to relocate production to safer regions, expanded state financial support, and opportunities for export and integration into global supply chains," Shmyhal explained.

Background: In early September, Shmyhal announced that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had signed the laws launching Defence City. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Shmyhalproduction
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy hopes next week will add to world's resolve for strong action
Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins bronze in high jump at 2025 World Athletics Championships
Executive of Austrian energy giant sacked over suspected spying for Russia, says news agency
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian radiation-proof "tracked terminator" armoured vehicle – video
Russia attacks Ukraine with 54 drones: 21 hit its targets
Security guarantees for Ukraine require readiness to confront Russia, Finnish president says
All News
Shmyhal
Ukraine will soon increase interceptor drone launches to 1,000 per day – Ukrainian defence minister
Ukraine's defence minister reveals main topics discussed with Polish foreign minister in Kyiv
Ukraine's defence minister: Mobilisation level in Ukraine is absolutely stable, with tendency towards growth
RECENT NEWS
20:57
Zelenskyy hopes next week will add to world's resolve for strong action
18:40
Two injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast as Russia launches drones, artillery and aerial bombs
17:28
Ukraine wants to address UN Security Council meeting called by Estonia over Russian actions
17:07
Deep negative trend: half of Russian small businesses will not meet sales targets
16:46
More Russian drone debris found in eastern Poland
16:31
NATO once again scrambles jets due to Russian aircraft in Baltic Sea
15:57
Trump instructs US ambassador to pressure Europe over Russian oil
15:42
Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins bronze in high jump at 2025 World Athletics Championships
15:28
Russians kill civilian in attack on Kostiantynivka – photo
15:09
Executive of Austrian energy giant sacked over suspected spying for Russia, says news agency
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: