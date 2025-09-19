All Sections
Four foreign companies to invest over US$100m in Ukrainian defence technologies

Yevheniia HubinaFriday, 19 September 2025, 17:03
Four companies from Europe and the US have announced plans to invest more than US$100 million in Ukrainian defence technologies and revealed details of initial closed funding rounds.

Source: Brave1 in a press release following the Defense Tech Valley 2025 exhibition, held in the city of Lviv in Ukraine's west in collaboration with Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation

Details: Brave1 reported that NUNC Capital from the Netherlands has allocated €20 million to the venture capital initiative to strengthen Ukraine's defence innovations.

Quote: "Their first priority is to develop a dedicated investment platform (FOB) to channel funding into Ukraine's local defence industry. The company has prepared a business case in New Materials that will help Ukraine reduce reliance on foreign support, create jobs and strengthen the national economy."

More details: German-Luxembourg venture capital fund Verne Capital, specialising in European defence, security and cybersecurity companies, also announced plans to invest up to €25 million in Ukrainian defence innovation.

Swedish fund Varangians unveiled a major investment plan in Ukraine and has closed its first deal. Further details will be revealed soon.

In addition, Oedipus Inc. announced its creation as Europe's first permanent capital fund focused exclusively on defence technologies.

Brave1 noted that the founding team has many years of experience investing in autonomous technologies developed in Ukraine and is expected to announce ambitious plans for collaboration in the Ukrainian defence sector shortly.

"Our message to international investors and companies is simple – if you are not in Ukraine, then you are not in the defence technology market. Since 2024, thanks to the work of Brave1, Ukrainian defence companies have attracted US$90 million in investment and the average check has grown from US$300,000 to US$1 million," said Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation.

Background: Ukrainian company Swarmer announced during the event that it has raised US$15 million in investment from American investors. Fedorov has also recently confirmed this.

