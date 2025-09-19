All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

European Commission plans first sanctions on crypto exchanges to curb circumvention by Russia

Mariya YemetsFriday, 19 September 2025, 17:23
European Commission plans first sanctions on crypto exchanges to curb circumvention by Russia
Stock Photo: Getty Images

As part of the 19th sanctions package against Russia for its war against Ukraine, the European Commission is proposing to strengthen safeguards against circumvention by, for the first time, targeting crypto exchanges and adding new export restrictions on goods and technologies that can be used in the war.

Source: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In its proposal for the 19th package of sanctions, the Commission is aiming to close "financial loopholes" that help Russia bypass existing restrictions.

Advertisement:

Quote from von der Leyen: "We are putting a transaction ban on additional banks in Russia and on banks in third countries. We are stepping up our crackdown on circumvention. As evasion tactics grow more sophisticated, our sanctions will adapt to stay ahead. Therefore, for the first time, our restrictive measures will hit crypto platforms and prohibit transactions in crypto currencies." 

Details: She added that foreign banks connected to Russia’s alternative payment systems will be sanctioned. The Commission will also limit transactions with entities in special economic zones.

The new measures include additional direct export restrictions on technologies and goods that could be used for warfare.

Quote from von der Leyen: "We also list 45 companies in Russia and third countries. These companies have been providing direct or indirect support to the Russian military industrial complex. In a war driven by innovation, cutting off Russia's access to key technologies is crucial. Above all when it comes to drones."

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

European CommissionsanctionsRussia
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy hopes next week will add to world's resolve for strong action
Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins bronze in high jump at 2025 World Athletics Championships
Executive of Austrian energy giant sacked over suspected spying for Russia, says news agency
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian radiation-proof "tracked terminator" armoured vehicle – video
Russia attacks Ukraine with 54 drones: 21 hit its targets
Security guarantees for Ukraine require readiness to confront Russia, Finnish president says
All News
European Commission
Von der Leyen announces 19th EU sanctions package against Russia after talks with Trump
Europe to enter into Drone Alliance with Ukraine and allocate €6 billion, says von der Leyen
Von der Leyen seeks to involve Indian PM in Ukraine peace process
RECENT NEWS
20:57
Zelenskyy hopes next week will add to world's resolve for strong action
18:40
Two injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast as Russia launches drones, artillery and aerial bombs
17:28
Ukraine wants to address UN Security Council meeting called by Estonia over Russian actions
17:07
Deep negative trend: half of Russian small businesses will not meet sales targets
16:46
More Russian drone debris found in eastern Poland
16:31
NATO once again scrambles jets due to Russian aircraft in Baltic Sea
15:57
Trump instructs US ambassador to pressure Europe over Russian oil
15:42
Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins bronze in high jump at 2025 World Athletics Championships
15:28
Russians kill civilian in attack on Kostiantynivka – photo
15:09
Executive of Austrian energy giant sacked over suspected spying for Russia, says news agency
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: