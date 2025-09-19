Von der Leyen unveils 19th sanctions package against Russia: EU banning imports of Russian liquefied natural gas

The European Union, in its 19th package of sanctions against Russia, is seeking a ban on Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports by 1 January 2027.

Source: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The European Commission is seeking to ban imports of Russian LNG into the EU by 1 January 2027.

Quote from Ursula von der Leyen: "Russia's war economy is sustained by revenues from fossil fuels. We want to cut these revenues. So we are banning imports of Russian LNG into European markets.

It is time to turn off the tap. We are prepared for this."

More details: Kallas confirmed that the EU plans to fully phase out Russian LNG by the end of next year.

"Our goal is to accelerate the phase-out of Russian LNG by 1 January 2027," she said.

Background: Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing Bloomberg, that the presentation of the 19th EU sanctions package against Russia had been postponed after US President Donald Trump demanded tougher measures from Europe as a condition for imposing US sanctions.

