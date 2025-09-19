All Sections
Russians attack Chernihiv Oblast: two injured, including fire station driver

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 19 September 2025, 18:41
A firefighter. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces attacked the border area of Chernihiv Oblast on 19 September, injuring a fire station driver and a local resident.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "Today, Russian forces again attacked a border village of the Semenivka hromada in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

The attack has injured a 56-year-old driver of the local fire station and a 62-year-old resident of the village. Both men have been taken to hospital."

