Zelenskyy says Ukrainian counteroffensive actions continuing on Donetsk front

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 19 September 2025, 19:38
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported that Ukrainian forces are continuing counteroffensive actions on the Donetsk front.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address on 19 September

Quote: "There were reports from the military and the commander-in-chief. We are continuing counteroffensive actions on the Donetsk front. The area of Pokrovsk, the area of Dobropillia – this was one of the most important directions for the Russians in their offensive, and they have been unable to launch a full-scale offensive there. 

Our soldiers are destroying their forces. The Russians are suffering significant losses. Our [prisoner-of-war] exchange pool has also been substantially replenished. Every day brings more Russian prisoners." 

Details: The president thanked the units involved: the 79th and 82nd Air Assault Brigades; the 1st, 33rd, 225th and 425th Assault Regiments; and the 14th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine.

He added that Ukrainian forces are holding positions near the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast. Zelenskyy further announced that Ukraine will mount new strikes deep into Russian territory in response to its actions.

Background: 

