Denmark proposes EU close loophole for Russian gas imports after 2027 – Bloomberg

Denmark, which currently holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union, has proposed a way for member states to close a potential loophole that could allow the import of Russian gas after the relevant ban comes into effect at the end of 2027.

Bloomberg, citing the relevant document from the Danish presidency, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Bloomberg stated that Denmark had proposed requiring gas importers to provide national authorities with proof that the gas was not produced in Russia.

The Danish presidency’s document expresses particular concern about gas flows coming through the TurkStream pipeline, which runs between Russia and Southeast Europe.

"Natural gas entering the Union through borders or interconnection points between the Union and Russia or Belarus and through the interconnection point Strandzha 2/Malkoclar (Turkstream) shall be presumed to be exported, directly or indirectly, from the Russian Federation, unless unambiguous evidence" is provided to the contrary, the Danish proposal states.

The proposal also stipulates that supplies of Russian gas under existing contracts with a term of less than one year must be terminated no later than 17 June 2026, except for landlocked countries such as Hungary and Slovakia. The ban on supplies under existing long-term agreements is to come into force by the end of 2027.

Bloomberg noted that the Danish presidency is aiming to secure agreement among EU member states on the Russian gas ban by October 2025, after which it will enter talks with the European Parliament to reach a final deal by the end of 2025.

Background:

In May, the European Commission presented a roadmap for the complete cessation of Russian gas imports by the end of 2027, while also minimising Russian oil imports.

Hungary and Slovakia oppose the plan. Media reports indicate that France and Belgium – the two largest buyers of Russian liquefied natural gas – also have certain reservations.

