All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Trump to deliver new Oval Office address on 2 September

Ulyana Krychkovska, STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 2 September 2025, 10:02
Trump to deliver new Oval Office address on 2 September
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has been scheduled to deliver a new statement from the Oval Office of the White House on Tuesday 2 September.

Source: Roll Call, a publication covering Congress, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The address is scheduled for 2 September at 21:00 Kyiv time. It is not yet known what the US president will speak about.

Advertisement:
 

Background: 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpUSA
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy arrives in France for Coalition of the Willing summit
Russian artillery strike kills 8 civilians in Kostiantynivka and injures 6 more – photos
Microphone accidentally picks up Putin and Xi discussing how to live to 150
Ukrainian defenders push back Russians near Tovste in Donetsk Oblast
Ukrainian interior minister appoints combat officer with specialised duties as his deputy
Former president Petro Poroshenko urges authorities to ban Telegram messaging app in Ukraine
All News
Trump
Zelenskyy points out that the "two weeks" Trump gave Russia are almost up
Trump considers suspending peace efforts on Ukraine – Axios
The Telegraph: Trump proposes deploying US private military companies as part of Ukraine security guarantees
RECENT NEWS
21:50
Russian attacks on Kostiantynivka: death toll and number of injured rise
20:44
A gift to Putin: how Fico handed Russia's propaganda Slovakia's key national holiday
20:41
Zelenskyy arrives in France for Coalition of the Willing summit
20:38
Russians strike educational institution in Kharkiv with UAV
20:31
Zelenskyy admits possibility of Korean scenario in Ukraine
20:04
Ukraine develops jet engine enabling missile flight of up to 250 km – video
19:46
Firefighters spent whole day putting out fire in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast after Russian strike – photos
19:39
Coalition of the Willing leaders will call Trump after Paris meeting
19:04
Ukraine responds to Putin's proposal for Zelenskyy to meet him in Moscow
18:56
Boris Johnson criticises "sick-making" welcome for Putin in Alaska
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: