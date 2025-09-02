Trump to deliver new Oval Office address on 2 September

US President Donald Trump has been scheduled to deliver a new statement from the Oval Office of the White House on Tuesday 2 September.

Source: Roll Call, a publication covering Congress, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The address is scheduled for 2 September at 21:00 Kyiv time. It is not yet known what the US president will speak about.

Advertisement:

Background:

On 22 August, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Vladimir Putin would meet Volodymyr Zelenskyy only after a "summit programme" had been prepared and that there were no such plans at the moment.

Trump intends to leave it to Russia and Ukraine to organise a meeting between their leaders, thereby stepping back from the talks for the time being.

Speaking to the media representatives on 29 August, Zelenskyy recalled that on Monday 1 September the "couple of weeks" Trump had given Moscow for next steps in the negotiations, including arranging a bilateral meeting with Ukraine before returning to the idea of sanctions, would expire.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!