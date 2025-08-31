All Sections
Zelenskyy points out that Trump's "two weeks" given to Russia are almost up

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 31 August 2025, 20:43
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President's Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has recalled that two weeks ago, US President Donald Trump gave Russia two weeks to show readiness for real negotiations.

Source: Zelenskyy in his address

Quote: "Two weeks ago in Washington, it was said that this was the timeframe for Russia to be ready for real talks and a leaders’ meeting. Ukraine is undoubtedly ready for this. But the only thing Russia is doing is investing in further war. All its signals are pointing in that direction."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, currently on a four-day visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, "will wriggle out again – that is his number one sport".

Quote: "Everyone in the world has said that a ceasefire is needed; everyone has insisted that the war must end. This was the position of China, of the prime minister of India, and of other leaders now at the summit – Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan; almost everyone else in the world also supports ending the war. Today, there is a principled statement by the Pope; we thank him for this. The only one who wants war is Russia. 

We expect that no one will tolerate the dragging out of the war; we count on a strong position from the US, Europe and the G20 countries." 

Background:

