Zelenskyy points out that Trump's "two weeks" given to Russia are almost up

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has recalled that two weeks ago, US President Donald Trump gave Russia two weeks to show readiness for real negotiations.

Source: Zelenskyy in his address

Quote: "Two weeks ago in Washington, it was said that this was the timeframe for Russia to be ready for real talks and a leaders’ meeting. Ukraine is undoubtedly ready for this. But the only thing Russia is doing is investing in further war. All its signals are pointing in that direction."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, currently on a four-day visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, "will wriggle out again – that is his number one sport".

Quote: "Everyone in the world has said that a ceasefire is needed; everyone has insisted that the war must end. This was the position of China, of the prime minister of India, and of other leaders now at the summit – Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan; almost everyone else in the world also supports ending the war. Today, there is a principled statement by the Pope; we thank him for this. The only one who wants war is Russia.

We expect that no one will tolerate the dragging out of the war; we count on a strong position from the US, Europe and the G20 countries."

Background:

On 18 August, during a meeting in the US with European leaders, Trump said that "in a week or two" it would be known whether a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine could be reached.

On 21 August, Trump said he would be able to assess the possibility of achieving peace in Ukraine "within two weeks".

On 25 August, Trump said that there will be "very big consequences" for Russia and that he will "step in very strongly" if a ceasefire agreement is not concluded within the next two weeks.

