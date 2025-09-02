In Beijing, Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held talks during which they discussed the unprecedented level of cooperation, with Putin declaring that Russia and China had been the main victors of World War II.

Source: CNN; Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlets TASS and RIA Novosti

Details: The talks began with a trilateral meeting involving Mongolia, followed by bilateral negotiations between Putin and Xi.

Putin invoked the memory of World War II, stating that Russia and China had been its main victors.

Quote from Putin: "We were always together then, and we remain together now."

Details: In response, Xi referred to Putin as an "old friend" and stressed China’s readiness "to work together with Russia to build a just and reasonable global governance system".

Quote from Xi: "China is willing to work together with Russia to support each other’s development and revitalisation, firmly uphold international fairness and justice, and build a just and reasonable global governance system."

Details: Following the talks, Gazprom announced that it had signed a legally binding agreement with China’s CNPC on the construction of the Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline. The project is planned to transport 50 billion cubic metres of gas annually from Russia to China through Mongolia.

Previously:

Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, at a Heads of State Council meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, once again repeated his false claim that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was supposedly provoked by the West.

Commenting on Putin’s remarks at the SCO summit, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said that the Russian leader is gradually losing his skills in lying.

Background: Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin arrived in China on 31 August for a four-day visit.

