Putin arrives in China for extended visit

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 31 August 2025, 08:40
Putin arrives in China for extended visit
Putin arrives in China. Screenshot

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has arrived in China on 31 August for a four-day visit.

Source: RBC (RosBusinessConsulting)

Details: Putin is expected to attend a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Second World War, as well as take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, which will be held in Tianjin from 31 August to 1 September. 

The Kremlin leader will deliver a speech at the summit and participate in a meeting in the SCO Plus format, which includes leaders of member states along with observer countries and dialogue partners.

In addition, he will hold meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier, it was reported that Erdoğan had also travelled to China to take part in the summit.

Putin’s visit to China will last four days, which is unusual for him.

