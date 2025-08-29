All Sections
Kremlin again pretends to be interested in Putin-Zelenskyy meeting

Mariya Yemets, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 29 August 2025, 17:29
Kremlin again pretends to be interested in Putin-Zelenskyy meeting
Dmitry Peskov. Photo: Getty Images

The Kremlin has once again claimed that it "does not object" to a meeting between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but insists it has its own "expectations" regarding preparations for such a meeting.

Source: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by Russian outlet Interfax, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Peskov said that Putin is in general not against a meeting with Zelenskyy and is ready for it, but that Russia first wants "preparations at the expert level".

Quote: "Putin does not rule out the possibility of such a meeting, but believes that any high-level meeting must be well-prepared, so that it can finalise groundwork which first needs to be prepared at the expert level. 

It cannot be said that this expert work is in full swing, unfortunately not. We remain interested and ready for such talks."

Details: Peskov also said that Moscow had "handed over its main positions and provisions" to Kyiv in written form. "Yes, these are request-positions, further discussion is needed," the spokesman noted.

Background:

  • On 22 August, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Putin would meet with Zelenskyy only after a schedule of the meeting had been prepared, and that there is currently no such thing.
  • The Guardian reported that Trump intends to leave it to Russia and Ukraine to organise a meeting between their leaders, thereby stepping back for now from negotiations on ending the Russo-Ukrainian war.
  • On 29 August, Zelenskyy reminded the media that on Monday the "couple of weeks" given to Moscow by Trump will run out. Russia was supposed to take its next steps within the framework of negotiations – including organising a bilateral meeting with Ukraine – under threat of US sanctions.

