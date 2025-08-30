Moscow uses time allotted for preparation of leaders' meeting to launch strikes – Zelenskyy, photos

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to the Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine on the night of 29-30 August and has called on the world to take "real action."

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X)

Quote from Zelensky: "We saw the world’s response to the previous strike. But now, as Russia once again shows its utter disregard for words, we count on real action. It is absolutely clear that Moscow used the time meant for preparing a leaders-level meeting to organise new massive attacks.

Advertisement:

The only way to reopen a window of opportunity for diplomacy is through tough measures against all those bankrolling the Russian army and effective sanctions against Moscow itself – banking and energy sanctions. This war won’t stop with political statements alone; real steps are needed. We expect action from the US, Europe, and the entire world."

In Zaporizhzhia, all emergency services are engaged at the site of a Russian strike on a five-story residential building. Tragically, as of now, one person is confirmed dead, and dozens are wounded, including children. Once again, it was a regular apartment building. Overnight,… pic.twitter.com/mYZ2C8WqZ7 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 30, 2025

Details: Zelenskyy said that so far there is one confirmed death and dozens have been injured, including children.

The strikes affected Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Rivne, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Chernivtsi and Chernihiv Oblasts.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!