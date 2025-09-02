All Sections
Slovak PM believes that "everyone" will call him to find out details of his conversation with Putin

Mariya YemetsTuesday, 2 September 2025, 16:10
Slovak PM believes that everyone will call him to find out details of his conversation with Putin
Robert Fico. Photo: Getty Images

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico believes that after his meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in China, he will receive many calls from leaders of other European countries.

Source: Fico’s words were quoted by the Slovak newspaper Dennik N, European Pravda reports

Details: Fico congratulated Putin on his first meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska and told the Russian leader that he was very interested in "getting basic information about where we are and what to expect".

Fico also suggested that the next day, "everyone" (the prime minister probably meant other European leaders) would call him to find out the details of his conversation with Putin and "what is happening in Ukraine".

In addition, the Slovak prime minister said that at the expected meeting with the Ukrainian president, he intends to raise the issue of Ukrainian strikes on the Russian Federation's energy infrastructure.

Background:

  • After the meeting in Alaska, Fico called on Ukraine to be open to discussion about territorial changes, believing that without this, further steps to end the war are impossible.
  • In addition to Fico, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Putin in China, and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić also plans to do so.
  • Fico and Vučić were the only European heads of state to attend the 9 May celebrations in Moscow as Putin’s guests.

Putin
Putin
