Serbian president complains to Putin about difficulties for Serbia because of war he launched in Ukraine

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, at a meeting with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, has complained that Serbia was "in a difficult situation" because of the war Russia has unleashed against Ukraine.

Source: Vučić’s statement was cited by Blic, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Vučić addressed the Russian leader in Russian, thanking him for the warm reception during his visit to Moscow on 9 May.

Advertisement:

"For Serbia, cooperation with Russia at the highest level in all areas is very important, and I hope that we will have the opportunity to improve certain aspects of this cooperation. Energy is a very important field, especially gas supplies," he said.

Vučić then began lamenting the "difficult situation" Serbia had found itself in since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"Serbia is in a difficult situation, trying to cope with the pressure, but we have still managed to maintain our principled position towards the Russian Federation, and we will continue to fight for Serbia’s independence, as well as strive to remain the only country in Europe that has not imposed sanctions against Russia," he added.

He said that he wanted to listen carefully to Putin’s advice on "improving relations between Serbia and Russia in the future".

Background:

Putin also held a meeting in China with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Following it, the head of the Slovak government said he expected many phone calls from leaders of other European countries.

Fico and Vučić were the only European heads of state to attend the 9 May celebrations in Moscow as Putin’s guests.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!