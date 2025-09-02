Germany's Merz calls Putin "perhaps the most serious war criminal of our time"

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called Russian ruler Vladimir Putin "perhaps the most serious war criminal of our time".

Source: Merz in an interview with German TV channel Sat.1, to be aired Tuesday evening, as reported by European Pravda citing German TV news channel n-tv

Details: "He is a war criminal. He is perhaps the most serious of the war criminals we are witnessing on a large scale right now," Merz said.

"And we are simply obliged to know clearly how to deal with war criminals. There is no room for leniency here," he added.

As chancellor, Merz has already accused Russia of "serious war crimes" and "terrorism against the civilian population". However, his characterisation of the Russian ruler as "perhaps the most serious war criminal of our time" is new.

Background:

In March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin in connection with the illegal deportation of children from Ukraine.

Austria’s Foreign Ministry said the country is ready to host talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Putin, adding that Vienna is prepared to negotiate with the International Criminal Court to ensure that Putin is not arrested during a visit.

