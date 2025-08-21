All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Vienna ready to host peace talks and negotiate with ICC to ensure that Putin is not arrested

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 21 August 2025, 18:41
Vienna ready to host peace talks and negotiate with ICC to ensure that Putin is not arrested
Austrian flag. Photo: Getty Images

Austria’s Foreign Ministry has said the country is ready to host talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, adding that Vienna is prepared to negotiate with the International Criminal Court to ensure that Putin is not arrested during a visit.

Source: Ukrinform, a Ukrainian news outlet, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Austrian ministry noted that the country "has many years of experience in holding international meetings and facilitating dialogue and is ready to act as a venue and mediator for possible peace talks, if that is the will of the parties".

Advertisement:

The foreign ministry recalled that Austria is a State Party to the Rome Statute of the ICC, which has issued an arrest warrant for Putin. However, consultations with the ICC are possible to ensure his participation in talks in Vienna.

"All States Parties are obliged to execute ICC arrest warrants, as is Austria. However, given the headquarters agreements with international organisations based in Vienna, there remains the option of consulting the ICC to ensure the possibility of Putin’s participation", the Austrian Foreign Ministry said.

Background: 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

AustriaInternational Criminal CourtPutinnegotiations
Advertisement:
Trump slams Biden for not letting Ukraine attack Russia
Hungary's president deletes word "Russian" from his post about Russian attack on Zakarpattia Oblast
Trump wants Zelenskyy and Putin to meet without him first – The Guardian
Ukrainian man arrested in Italy over alleged role in Nord Stream explosion
Hungarian foreign minister comments on latest Russian attack on Ukraine with no mention of Zakarpattia Oblast
Zelenskyy says he would be "happy" if Ukraine could hold elections soon
All News
Austria
Austrian foreign minister arrives in Odesa – photos
Zelenskyy reveals details of meeting with Austrian chancellor in Vienna
Zelenskyy: Ukraine counting on Austria's support on issue of fugitive Ukrainian oligarchs and hidden assets
RECENT NEWS
20:20
Zelenskyy: The signals Russia is sending out are obscene; pressure must continue
19:34
Senator Graham threatens US terrorism-sponsor designation for Russia if it doesn't free abducted Ukrainian children
19:20
Leopard 2 tank manufacturer expands its presence in Ukraine
19:06
Orbán responds to Russia's strike on Ukraine's Zakarpattia with talk of "peace" but no condemnation
18:41
Vienna ready to host peace talks and negotiate with ICC to ensure that Putin is not arrested
17:53
Military options for backing up peace talks developed by Ukrainian, US and European chiefs of staff
17:18
Mother of emergency worker injured in Russian attack on Lutsk
17:18
Belarus wants to equip its missile systems with nuclear warheads
17:14
Trump slams Biden for not letting Ukraine attack Russia
16:35
French Foreign Ministry: Russian strikes on Ukraine show lack of will for peace talks
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: