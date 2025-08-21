Vienna ready to host peace talks and negotiate with ICC to ensure that Putin is not arrested

Austria’s Foreign Ministry has said the country is ready to host talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, adding that Vienna is prepared to negotiate with the International Criminal Court to ensure that Putin is not arrested during a visit.

Details: The Austrian ministry noted that the country "has many years of experience in holding international meetings and facilitating dialogue and is ready to act as a venue and mediator for possible peace talks, if that is the will of the parties".

The foreign ministry recalled that Austria is a State Party to the Rome Statute of the ICC, which has issued an arrest warrant for Putin. However, consultations with the ICC are possible to ensure his participation in talks in Vienna.

"All States Parties are obliged to execute ICC arrest warrants, as is Austria. However, given the headquarters agreements with international organisations based in Vienna, there remains the option of consulting the ICC to ensure the possibility of Putin’s participation", the Austrian Foreign Ministry said.

