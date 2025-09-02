Slovak PM says he wants to pass "several messages" to Zelenskyy after meeting with Putin

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has said that after meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in China, he had "several conclusions and messages" he wishes to convey to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Fico on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: He said his meeting with Putin lasted an hour and focused mainly on Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The Slovak PM noted that during the meeting, Putin briefed him on his talks with US President Donald Trump in Alaska and about the "prospects for ending" the war he had launched against Ukraine.

Quote: "I drew several conclusions and messages from this important conversation, which I intend to convey to Ukrainian President V. Zelenskyy on Friday."

Background:

Fico also said he expected to receive many calls from other European leaders after his meeting with Putin in China.

In addition to Fico, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić also met with Putin in China.

