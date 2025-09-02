Trump: "I'm very disappointed with Putin"

US President Donald Trump has said he is "very disappointed" with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and announced that he plans to take action.

Source: Trump in a phone interview with radio host Scott Jennings, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "I'm very disappointed, thousands of people are dying. They're not Americans that are dying, but they're Russians and they're Ukrainians, and there are thousands," Trump said, repeating that this war would not have started if he had been president.

"We'll see what happens, but I am very disappointed in President Putin, I can say that, and we will be doing something to help people live. You know, it's not a question of Ukraine, it's helping people live," he added. [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Trump once again shared his assessment that 7,000 people, mostly military personnel, are dying every week: "If I can help to stop that, I think I have an obligation to do it."

Background:

Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur believes the US administration is now less optimistic about Russia.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that Trump cannot leave the Kremlin’s behaviour unanswered if Putin continues to avoid meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy despite having agreed to do so at the Alaska summit.

Media reports claim that Trump is considering pausing his efforts to end the Russo-Ukrainian war until the parties "begin to show more flexibility", while his circle blames European leaders for Ukraine’s refusal to make greater concessions.

