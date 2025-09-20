All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack Khmelnytskyi Oblast: man's body found in burning house

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 20 September 2025, 08:30
Russians attack Khmelnytskyi Oblast: man's body found in burning house
A UAV. Photo: Getty Images

Russian forces attacked Khmelnytskyi Oblast on the night of 19-20 September, killing a 46-year-old man.

Source: Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration

Details: The body was found in the Dunaivtsi hromada during the extinguishing of a fire in one of the houses. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

In addition, two local residents sought medical treatment, without needing to be hospitalised.

Early reports indicated that two houses had been destroyed and around 20 residential buildings had been damaged.

Air defence was responding. No further details are available.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Khmelnytskyi Oblastattack
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy hopes next week will add to world's resolve for strong action
Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins bronze in high jump at 2025 World Athletics Championships
Executive of Austrian energy giant sacked over suspected spying for Russia, says news agency
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian radiation-proof "tracked terminator" armoured vehicle – video
Russia attacks Ukraine with 54 drones: 21 hit its targets
Security guarantees for Ukraine require readiness to confront Russia, Finnish president says
All News
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Russian strike destroys Goldi garment factory in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Man killed in Russian morning attack on Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Fires rage in Khmelnytskyi and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts due to Russian attack – photos
RECENT NEWS
20:57
Zelenskyy hopes next week will add to world's resolve for strong action
18:40
Two injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast as Russia launches drones, artillery and aerial bombs
17:28
Ukraine wants to address UN Security Council meeting called by Estonia over Russian actions
17:07
Deep negative trend: half of Russian small businesses will not meet sales targets
16:46
More Russian drone debris found in eastern Poland
16:31
NATO once again scrambles jets due to Russian aircraft in Baltic Sea
15:57
Trump instructs US ambassador to pressure Europe over Russian oil
15:42
Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins bronze in high jump at 2025 World Athletics Championships
15:28
Russians kill civilian in attack on Kostiantynivka – photo
15:09
Executive of Austrian energy giant sacked over suspected spying for Russia, says news agency
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: