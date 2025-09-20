Russians attack Khmelnytskyi Oblast: man's body found in burning house

Russian forces attacked Khmelnytskyi Oblast on the night of 19-20 September, killing a 46-year-old man.

Source: Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration

Details: The body was found in the Dunaivtsi hromada during the extinguishing of a fire in one of the houses. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

In addition, two local residents sought medical treatment, without needing to be hospitalised.

Early reports indicated that two houses had been destroyed and around 20 residential buildings had been damaged.

Air defence was responding. No further details are available.

