Zelenskyy will meet Trump at UN General Assembly

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that he will meet his US counterpart Donald Trump during the UN General Assembly, which will take place from 21 to 24 September in New York.

Source: Zelenskyy speaking to journalists on Friday 19 September, as reported by European Pravda with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, a Ukrainian news agency

Details: Zelenskyy said that a series of bilateral talks will take place in New York, including the meeting with the US president. A separate meeting between the first ladies of Ukraine and the United States may also be held, focusing on humanitarian issues, particularly Ukrainian children.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The agenda covers business, technology, defence and the minerals deal. They will be discussed within a major economic meeting. And a meeting with the president of the United States of America. Also, most likely, a meeting of the first ladies of Ukraine and the United States on humanitarian issues and regarding [Ukrainian - ed.] children."

More details: Zelenskyy added that he wants to hear signals from Trump on security guarantees for Ukraine and the continuation of sanctions against Russia.

He said that Ukraine had prepared the basis for security guarantees that Europe was ready to support, taking into account the participation of the United States.

The Ukrainian president added that many discussions had taken place, including dialogue at various levels between the leadership of armies and general staffs of both countries with European and American counterparts.

Zelenskyy also noted that the UK prime minister had met with the US president and it had been agreed that relevant issues would be discussed during their bilateral meeting in New York.

Zelenskyy also noted that Trump expects strong measures from Europe.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine fully supported Europe imposing sanctions and strengthening tariff policies against countries importing energy resources from Russia. However, he added that tying all measures together would slow pressure on Putin. Ukraine’s president noted that Ukraine was ready for a meeting with Putin, both bilateral and trilateral, but that Putin was not ready.

Background:

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs earlier confirmed that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will attend the high-level week of the 80th UN General Assembly in New York.

Zelenskyy may also meet with Polish President Karol Nawrocki in New York.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!