Russians kill one civilian in past day's attacks on five Ukrainian oblasts

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 21 September 2025, 08:28
The aftermath of a Russian attack on 20 September. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces killed one resident of the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast on 20 September.

Source: Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblast military administrations

Details: No injuries were reported in Donetsk Oblast over the past day. 

There were also no casualties in Kharkiv, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts on Saturday.

Three people were injured in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 20 September.

On the morning of 21 September, Russian forces attacked a resident of the village of Sukhanove in the Beryslav district, Kherson Oblast, with a drone. A 54-year-old man sustained a blast injury and shrapnel wound to his head and was taken to hospital.

