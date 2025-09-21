Russians hit car with drone in Sumy Oblast: driver injured
Sunday, 21 September 2025, 12:56
A Russian drone struck a civilian car in a village in the Shalyhyne hromada in Sumy Oblast on the morning of 21 September. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Details: A 63-year-old driver was injured.
The man has been taken to hospital and doctors are providing the necessary assistance.
Early assessments indicate that his condition is not severe.
