Russians hit car with drone in Sumy Oblast: driver injured

A Russian drone struck a civilian car in a village in the Shalyhyne hromada in Sumy Oblast on the morning of 21 September. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: A 63-year-old driver was injured.

The man has been taken to hospital and doctors are providing the necessary assistance.

Early assessments indicate that his condition is not severe.

