Russians hit car with drone in Sumy Oblast: driver injured

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 21 September 2025, 12:56
Russians hit car with drone in Sumy Oblast: driver injured
Shalyhyne on the map. Map: DeepState

A Russian drone struck a civilian car in a village in the Shalyhyne hromada in Sumy Oblast on the morning of 21 September. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] 

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: A 63-year-old driver was injured.

The man has been taken to hospital and doctors are providing the necessary assistance.

Early assessments indicate that his condition is not severe.

