Ukrainian intelligence reveals manufacturers of Russian aerial bombs capable of flying up to 100 km

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has published information on the composition of the Russian universal interservice gliding munition UMBP D-30SN and data on 36 companies that are part of its production cooperation.

Source: the Foreign Components in Weapons section on the War&Sanctions portal

Quote: "UMPB is a high-precision guided air-launched munition (a guided glide aerial bomb) with an integrated warhead in the fuselage equivalent to the FAB-250 aerial bomb. The internal modules and units of the UMPB are similar to those used in UMPK modules, including the autopilot module — S.M.A.R.T."

Details: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine explained that carriers of the D-30SN aerial bomb can include Su-34, Su-30SM, Su-35 and Su-24 aircraft and the S-70 Okhotnik ("Hunter") UAV. The employment range is up to 100 km (when used from an altitude of 12–15 km).

Early reports indicate that UMPBs can also be launched from ground-based platforms – 300 mm Tornado-S multiple-launch rocket systems using a booster motor.

"To operate under conditions of electronic warfare, the UMPB’s navigation system includes the satellite navigation system with an adaptive antenna array (CRPA) – Kometa-M8, familiar from other products," the intelligence specified.

They emphasised that the patent holder and main organiser of UMPB production is the Russian corporation Tactical Missile Armament, with the principal manufacturer being a company within the Concern Granit-Electron JSC.

Ukraine’s military intelligence stressed that the dozens of companies involved in producing the UMPB D-30SN have long been known for their ties to the Russian defence industrial base and are already under sanctions by most countries of the sanctions coalition.

"However, some manufacturers and suppliers of components for the Russian aerial bomb have so far remained outside the focus of sanctions policy and therefore continue to have access to foreign components, equipment and technologies," the intelligence stated.

