All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian intelligence reveals manufacturers of Russian aerial bombs capable of flying up to 100 km

Yevheniia HubinaMonday, 22 September 2025, 12:05
Ukrainian intelligence reveals manufacturers of Russian aerial bombs capable of flying up to 100 km
The UMBP D-30SN. Photo: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has published information on the composition of the Russian universal interservice gliding munition UMBP D-30SN and data on 36 companies that are part of its production cooperation. 

Source: the Foreign Components in Weapons section on the War&Sanctions portal

Quote: "UMPB is a high-precision guided air-launched munition (a guided glide aerial bomb) with an integrated warhead in the fuselage equivalent to the FAB-250 aerial bomb. The internal modules and units of the UMPB are similar to those used in UMPK modules, including the autopilot module — S.M.A.R.T." 

Advertisement:

Details: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine explained that carriers of the D-30SN aerial bomb can include Su-34, Su-30SM, Su-35 and Su-24 aircraft and the S-70 Okhotnik ("Hunter") UAV. The employment range is up to 100 km (when used from an altitude of 12–15 km).

Early reports indicate that UMPBs can also be launched from ground-based platforms – 300 mm Tornado-S multiple-launch rocket systems using a booster motor.

"To operate under conditions of electronic warfare, the UMPB’s navigation system includes the satellite navigation system with an adaptive antenna array (CRPA) – Kometa-M8, familiar from other products," the intelligence specified.

They emphasised that the patent holder and main organiser of UMPB production is the Russian corporation Tactical Missile Armament, with the principal manufacturer being a company within the Concern Granit-Electron JSC.

Ukraine’s military intelligence stressed that the dozens of companies involved in producing the UMPB D-30SN have long been known for their ties to the Russian defence industrial base and are already under sanctions by most countries of the sanctions coalition.

"However, some manufacturers and suppliers of components for the Russian aerial bomb have so far remained outside the focus of sanctions policy and therefore continue to have access to foreign components, equipment and technologies," the intelligence stated.

Background

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

defence intelligenceRusso-Ukrainian warweapons
Advertisement:
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant sees tenth blackout since Russian occupation
Trump at UN: NATO states "funding war against themselves" by buying Russian energy
Woman injured during labour dies in hospital after Russian attack on Kyiv on 7 September 
Three African countries quit International Criminal Court, clearing way for Putin
Ukraine's General Staff confirms strikes on key facilities in Russia and Crimea
UpdatedAirports in Denmark and Norway close after "large drones" spotted
All News
defence intelligence
Russian DT-10 Vityaz tracked carrier destroyed in Ukrainian Defence Intelligence raid on Tendra Spit overnight – video
Defence Intelligence drones attack Russian military chemical plant 1,600 km from Ukrainian border – video
Ukrainian forces carry out combined strike on Russian railway infrastructure – source in Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
RECENT NEWS
19:11
Woman killed in Russian attack on Nikopol
19:02
Drone attack halts operations at Gazprom's plant in Astrakhan, says Reuters
18:51
US secretary of state rules out downing Russian aircraft violating NATO airspace
18:14
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant sees tenth blackout since Russian occupation
18:11
Trump at UN: NATO states "funding war against themselves" by buying Russian energy
18:00
Woman injured during labour dies in hospital after Russian attack on Kyiv on 7 September 
17:31
Bridge used by Russian troops blown up in Belgorod Oblast
17:07
Idea to ban diesel fuel exports floated in Russia, says FT
16:59
Ukrainian company STG presents poncho that conceals soldiers from thermal imagers – photos
16:50
Russian army attacks Ukrainian state postal service branch in Odesa Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: