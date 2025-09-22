Russians increasingly seeking insurance against Ukrainian drone strikes

Demand for home insurance covering drone strike damage has significantly increased in Russia.

Source: Kommersant, a Russian news outlet

Details: Russian citizens have markedly increased their demand for housing insurance against Ukrainian drone strikes since the beginning of 2025.

The surge in relevant insurance requests has been recorded by several major Russian insurance providers, including Sogaz, RESO-Garantia, Rosgosstrakh, Renaissance Insurance, Sovcombank Insurance and Zetta Insurance.

Igor Ivanov, Vice President of RESO-Garantia, stated that currently, every fourth property insurance policy for individuals includes coverage for the risk of drone strikes.

Sovcombank Insurance reported that one in three clients now raises the issue of compensation in the event of a drone attack.

According to financial expert Andrei Barkhota, the number of customer inquiries about such insurance policies may now number in the hundreds of thousands in Russia’s border regions and in the tens of thousands in more remote areas.

Barkhota also noted that the drone strike insurance market in 2025 has grown several times over, reaching a value between RUB 25 and 40 billion (approx. US$240–470 million).

The outlet noted that coverage for property damage caused by falling drones or their fragments is now included in most residential real estate insurance programmes.

Background: On the night of 19-20 September, Ukrainian forces struck strategic facilities in Russia’s Saratov and Samara oblasts.

