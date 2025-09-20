Ukrainians strike oil refineries in Russia's Saratov and Samara oblasts

Ukrainian forces struck Russia’s strategic facilities in Saratov and Samara oblasts on the night of 19-20 September.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The military report that units of Ukraine’s Armed Forces targeted the Saratov oil refinery in Saratov. This facility accounts for 2.54% of Russia’s total oil refining capacity.

Explosions and a large-scale fire have been confirmed there.

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces also struck the Novokuybyshevsk oil refinery in Samara Oblast, which accounts for up to 3% of Russia’s overall refining capacity. Explosions and a fire were also recorded there.

In addition, units of the Special Operations Forces hit a main transport infrastructure facility – the Samara line production and dispatching station (LPDS). This is a production station where high- and low-sulphur crude oil from different fields is blended to form the Urals export grade, which makes up to 50% of Russia’s total oil exports.

The results of the strike are unknown.

The General Staff stressed that all these facilities are involved in supplying the Russian armed forces.

Background: It was previously reported that explosions had been heard in Saratov and that a fire had likely broken out at the oil refinery.

