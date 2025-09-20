All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainians strike oil refineries in Russia's Saratov and Samara oblasts

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 20 September 2025, 10:17
Ukrainians strike oil refineries in Russia's Saratov and Samara oblasts
Saratov oil refinery. Screenshot: Astra

Ukrainian forces struck Russia’s strategic facilities in Saratov and Samara oblasts on the night of 19-20 September.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The military report that units of Ukraine’s Armed Forces targeted the Saratov oil refinery in Saratov. This facility accounts for 2.54% of Russia’s total oil refining capacity.

Advertisement:

Explosions and a large-scale fire have been confirmed there.

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces also struck the Novokuybyshevsk oil refinery in Samara Oblast, which accounts for up to 3% of Russia’s overall refining capacity. Explosions and a fire were also recorded there.

In addition, units of the Special Operations Forces hit a main transport infrastructure facility – the Samara line production and dispatching station (LPDS). This is a production station where high- and low-sulphur crude oil from different fields is blended to form the Urals export grade, which makes up to 50% of Russia’s total oil exports.

The results of the strike are unknown.

The General Staff stressed that all these facilities are involved in supplying the Russian armed forces.

Background: It was previously reported that explosions had been heard in Saratov and that a fire had likely broken out at the oil refinery.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russiadronesoil
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy hopes next week will add to world's resolve for strong action
Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins bronze in high jump at 2025 World Athletics Championships
Executive of Austrian energy giant sacked over suspected spying for Russia, says news agency
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian radiation-proof "tracked terminator" armoured vehicle – video
Russia attacks Ukraine with 54 drones: 21 hit its targets
Security guarantees for Ukraine require readiness to confront Russia, Finnish president says
All News
Russia
Estonian opposition calls for eastern border closure after Russia violates airspace
Russia loses 1,070 soldiers over past day
Drones attack oil refinery in Russia's Saratov – videos
RECENT NEWS
20:57
Zelenskyy hopes next week will add to world's resolve for strong action
18:40
Two injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast as Russia launches drones, artillery and aerial bombs
17:28
Ukraine wants to address UN Security Council meeting called by Estonia over Russian actions
17:07
Deep negative trend: half of Russian small businesses will not meet sales targets
16:46
More Russian drone debris found in eastern Poland
16:31
NATO once again scrambles jets due to Russian aircraft in Baltic Sea
15:57
Trump instructs US ambassador to pressure Europe over Russian oil
15:42
Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins bronze in high jump at 2025 World Athletics Championships
15:28
Russians kill civilian in attack on Kostiantynivka – photo
15:09
Executive of Austrian energy giant sacked over suspected spying for Russia, says news agency
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: