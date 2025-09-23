Chinese vessel visits occupied Crimea: Chinese ministry responds to Ukraine's query

A Chinese cargo vessel has visited the Russian-occupied port of Sevastopol in Crimea at least three times.

Details: According to Ukrainian officials, the Heng Yang 9, sailing under the Panamanian flag and owned and operated by Guangxi Changhai Shipping Company (based in Guangxi, China), was observed docking in Crimea on at least three occasions in recent months.

Sevastopol has been off-limits under Western sanctions since Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

The vessel’s visits followed the April launch of a new railway line to Crimea, which Moscow claims enables container deliveries from Russia to ships.

In August, Russian authorities also declared two other occupied Ukrainian ports – Berdiansk and Mariupol – open to foreign visitors.

Citing data from the Office of the President of Ukraine, FT reported that the Heng Yang 9 went to Sevastopol at least twice this summer.

A third visit in September was confirmed by FT using optical satellite images, radar data, transponder signals and conventional photographs.

The ship was in port between 19 and 22 June – its first recorded visit. On 15 August, Ukrainian officials said it requested entry to load 101 containers.

After these visits, the vessel also called at Turkish ports before heading to Alexandria, Egypt.

Ukraine’s embassy in Beijing raised the issue with China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in June.

The ministry responded that Chinese citizens and companies are advised to avoid dealings with occupied Ukrainian territories and assured Kyiv that each case would be reviewed and appropriate measures taken.

Background: On 1 September, reports indicated that the same vessel had docked in Sevastopol four times since June, with Russia exporting goods from the occupied port using containers.

