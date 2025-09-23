Russian army attacks Ukrainian state postal service branch in Odesa Oblast

The branch of Ukraine’s national postal service Ukrposhta in Tatarbunary, Odesa Oblast, has sustained significant damage due to a Russian attack on 23 September.

Source: Ihor Smilianskyi, CEO of the company

Details: Smilianskyi said that none of the staff were injured.

"An inspection is currently being completed so that we can decide whether to restore the damaged branch, install a new modular unit, or look for other premises," he said.

Smilianskyi added that Ukrposhta will promptly inform clients as soon as a decision is made.

Background:

On the night of 27-28 August, one of the Ukrposhta branches in Kyiv was hit during a Russian attack.

On 10 September, Russian forces struck the branch closest to the front line in Novodonetsk, Donetsk Oblast.

