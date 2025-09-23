Ukrainian company STG presents poncho that conceals soldiers from thermal imagers – photos

Ukrainian company STG has presented an individual camouflage kit (poncho) for additional concealment of soldiers from enemy thermal imaging observation devices at the Brave1 Defense Tech Valley 2025 exhibition.

Source: Oboronka, a defence industry project created by Mezha.Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company, quoting Ihor Terekhov, one of the developers of the product

Details: The poncho’s operation is based on the parameters of Stealth technology. The technology reduces soldiers’ detection rates in the infrared range and works effectively at a distance of 100 metres.

Advertisement:

The thermal poncho can conceal or mask a person’s heat signature in a forested area at a distance of 100 metres and in open terrain at a distance of 250 metres. For comparison, a similar device is considered successful in the United States if it provides camouflage properties at 400 metres.

The material of the product has low emissivity, that is, a low level of thermal energy radiation. For this purpose, the poncho has special covered openings that gradually release heat, making a soldier less visible to enemy thermal detectors.

The poncho also has high reflectivity, which allows the signal from thermal imagers to bounce off the fabric and return back. This blurs the poncho against the background of the surrounding environment.

Testing of thermal ponchos from different manufacturers with a Mavic 3T drone in the white-hot thermal mode from an altitude of 250 metres. Two STG ponchos are on the far left. Photo: STG

According to STG, the poncho retains its camouflage properties for two hours, which was confirmed during field testing in military units. After two hours, to restore its properties, the product must be temporarily removed and placed nearby to equalise with the ambient temperature. The recovery time depends on weather conditions but does not exceed 10 minutes.

Quote from Terekhov: "For the production of the poncho we use polyamide with silver inclusions. Silver has the lowest emissivity among all materials and the highest reflectivity. This makes it the ideal material for thermal masking. We order the raw material from our partners’ factories, then we process it, dye it, refine it and sew it."

View of thermal ponchos from a Mavic 3T drone in the black-hot thermal mode. The contrast with the group of soldiers in standard gear in the foreground is clearly visible. Photo: STG

Details: STG says that most domestic manufacturers of camouflage ponchos today use cheaper materials, which affects the effectiveness of masking and the durability of the product. For example, aluminium or copper-nickel metallised fabrics are often used.

The disadvantage of such technologies is that these materials quickly lose their technical properties after a wash. The material loses its uniform coating, creating spots that partially transmit heat and become visible to thermal imagers.

As for copper-nickel metallised fabrics, they have disadvantages in terms of biocompatibility with human skin. Prolonged contact during the use of such products can cause allergic reactions to oxidation such as skin irritation.

Quote from Terekhov: "Our product can be washed in a washing machine in a regular mode without aggressive detergents. Together with state laboratories, we tested the materials used in the poncho, ironed them for more than 20 cycles, and then tested and analysed them again. Our company received the relevant protocols showing that even after 20 wash cycles, the product does not lose its camouflage properties."

Details: The STG team manufactured the poncho in accordance with the technical specifications developed by the Central Logistics Development Directorate of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence. It passed all the necessary military research trials in the Armed Forces, field tests at the Central Scientific Research Institute of Armament and Military Equipment, as well as a wide cycle of testing in the units of the National Guard and the National Police of Ukraine.

Quote from Terekhov: "We studied the technologies of various foreign companies represented on the international market for a long time. At the same time, we worked on our own technology, conducted constant tests and trials. We created the camouflage poncho on order and in accordance with the requirements of the Ministry of Defence, and we did not intend to supply them in retail. Now we are ready to deliver our products to the state customer."

Background: The Defense Tech Valley 2025 exhibition became a venue for the demonstration of hundreds of Ukrainian defence tech projects. For example, the company Logics7 presented a new virtual simulator to train soldiers to shoot down FPV drones with a shotgun.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!