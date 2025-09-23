All Sections
Mariya Yemets, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 23 September 2025, 20:42
Zelenskyy and Trump begin meeting in New York
Screenshot from a video

US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy have begun a meeting in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Source: European Pravda

Details: At around 20:30 Kyiv time, the start of the meeting between the leaders was shown in a live broadcast.

In the public part of the meeting, Zelenskyy said he could share "good news" from the front and added that he and Trump would talk "about how to finish the war".

Zelenskyy thanked Trump for his support and for the supply of American weapons through the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) mechanism, which envisages funding through contributions from other NATO members.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "These months, our soldiers have de-occupied 360 square kilometers and taken about 1,000 soldiers prisoner. Of course, we want to exchange [them]... Thanks to our soldiers we have this opportunity. We will continue until Russia stops this war – and I hope it will stop it." 

Details: He went on to say that Ukraine expects more pressure and stronger sanctions against Russia.

The president said that Ukraine fully supports Trump’s idea of ending European countries’ purchases of Russian oil and gas.

Zelenskyy added that he had spoken with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. "I think that they need some alternative ways, and they will support this idea," he said.

Background: Trump in his address to the UN General Assembly said that European states "are funding the war against themselves" by continuing to purchase Russian oil.

