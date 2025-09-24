Russians attack energy facility in Kharkiv, affecting electric transport services

The sky shrouded in smoke after an explosion. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces used 18 kamikaze drones to attack the city of Kharkiv on the night of 23-24 September. The main strike has hit an energy infrastructure facility, affecting electricity supply for residents.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Quote: "Specialised personnel from Kharkivoblenergo [Kharkiv’s distribution system operator] and city municipal services are now working to deal with the aftermath. We are doing everything possible to restore power as quickly as possible and help people."

Advertisement:

Details: Some parts of the city may experience a lack of hot water supply due to the voltage deficit.

Meanwhile, trams and trolleybuses have been replaced on their routes by buses in parts of Kholodnohirskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts in Kharkiv.

Background: On the evening of 23 September, Russian forces launched a large-scale drone attack on Kharkiv.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!