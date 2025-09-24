All Sections
Spanish defence minister's plane suffers GPS spoofing over Russia's Kaliningrad

Ulyana Krychkovska, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 24 September 2025, 12:58
Margarita Robles. Photo: Wikipedia

A plane carrying Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles to Lithuania experienced a GPS malfunction while flying over Russia’s Kaliningrad.

Source: Spanish newspaper El Mundo, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The A330 aircraft, which belongs to the Spanish Air and Space Force, is reported to have been "subjected to an attempt to throw it off course using GPS" over Kaliningrad as Robles was travelling to the Šiauliai air base in Lithuania on 24 September.

The pilot in command of the aircraft said that incidents such as this, involving attempts to disorient pilots, are quite common during both commercial and military flights over Kaliningrad.

In the case of the military aircraft carrying Robles, the attempt failed because the plane was receiving instructions from a military satellite.

Robles is scheduled to meet with Lithuanian Defence Minister Dovilė Šakalienė on 24 September.

Background: 

  • Recently, 13 EU countries called on the European Commission to take measures in response to disruptions of the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) across the EU.
  • A plane carrying European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reportedly had to rely on paper maps during a flight to Bulgaria due to GPS failures believed to be caused by Russian interference.

