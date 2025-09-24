All Sections
Fuel crisis begins in Crimea as filling stations reportedly run out of petrol

Alyona KyrychenkoWednesday, 24 September 2025, 15:25
Stock photo: Getty Images

As of 24 September, all grades of petrol, including the premium A100, have completely disappeared from filling stations in Russian-occupied Crimea.

Source: Krym.Realii, a Radio Liberty project

Details: A local human rights activist who asked to remain anonymous told Krym.Realii: "The thing that Crimeans were afraid of has happened. The filling stations have no petrol, and many are shutting down altogether so they don’t have to pay their staff. The fuel collapse that has begun has hit both ordinary Crimeans and businesses."

The activist noted that while state-funded companies are still receiving fuel ration coupons, albeit in minimal amounts, private firms and companies are facing major problems and suffering heavy losses due to the breakdown of their transport operations.

"There are fewer cars on the roads. The fixed-route minibuses are packed. Many people are openly voicing their anger, blaming the incompetence of the Kremlin leadership," the activist added.

Background:

  • According to Reuters, as of 26 August, Russian oil companies had lost 17% of their refinery capacity.
  • Fuel shortages are being observed in 20 regions of Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Meanwhile, fuel prices continue to rise across the country.

