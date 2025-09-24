People in Russia continue to complain about petrol shortages

In Russia's Belgorod Oblast, petrol stations are out of petrol, some stations have simply closed, and fuel prices at those stations that still sell it have risen significantly.

Source: The Moscow Times with reference to the Russian publication Pepel Belgorod

Quote from one of the residents of the Shebekino district: "In the town of Shebekino, there is no AI-95. As I understand it, 92 is about to run out too, and it will only be sold to the administration, while citizens will have to get around on foot and, God forbid, will not even be able to leave."

Details: Residents of the Krasnogvardeisky and Belgorod districts also report a lack of petrol at petrol stations.

"We have to drive more than 30 km to the petrol station. There is no petrol at all in the village of Nikitovka, nor at the Biryuch station in the village of Lyvenka," said one resident.

People also write that 92 RON petrol at Gazpromneft petrol stations has risen in price by one rouble per litre in less than two weeks — from 57.05 roubles (US$0,68) to 58.05 roubles (US$0,69).

In Belgorod itself, petrol stations have begun to post notices that there is no petrol or diesel fuel available. In addition, restrictions on fuel sales have been introduced at Tatneft petrol stations, and shortages have also been reported at Lukoil and Tboil petrol stations.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of Belgorod Oblast, confirmed on his Telegram channel that there are fuel shortages in the oblast.

"We are trying to keep the situation under control. Although, of course, there are problems," he wrote.

Background:

Since 24 September, all brands of petrol, including the most expensive 100 RON, have completely disappeared from petrol stations in annexed Crimea.

Problems with petrol supplies, which have affected at least 20 Russian regions – from Sakhalin to Ryazan Oblast – began as a result of increased attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ drones on the largest Russian oil refineries and storage facilities in August. As a result of the attacks, at least five Russian refineries partially or completely ceased operations, reducing refining capacity by 17%, or 1.1 million barrels per day. The shutdown of the plants led to an increase in exchange prices for petrol. Since the beginning of the year, they have jumped by 40-50%.

