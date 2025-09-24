All Sections
EU preparing €130bn loan for Ukraine from frozen Russian assets, says Reuters

Wednesday, 24 September 2025, 18:23
EU preparing €130bn loan for Ukraine from frozen Russian assets, says Reuters
The EU may provide Ukraine with a so-called reparations loan of up to €130 billion, but the final amount will be determined after the International Monetary Fund’s assessment of Ukraine’s needs in 2026-2027.

Source: Reuters, citing European officials

Details: The idea of a reparations loan, based on Russian assets frozen in the West after the 2022 invasion, was first put forward by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on 10 September.

The loan is intended to help Kyiv finance defence and would only need to be repaid once Russia pays reparations under a peace settlement. The risk would be guaranteed jointly by EU countries and possibly other G7 states.

Of the roughly €210 billion in Russian assets held in Europe, the majority is stored at the Belgian depository Euroclear. The officials note that €175 billion of these assets have already been converted into cash and could serve as the basis for the new loan.

Before launching the mechanism, the EU plans to repay the earlier G7 loan of €45 billion. After that, according to three people close to the discussions, around €130 billion could remain available for the new instrument.

Background:

