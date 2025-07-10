Ukraine receives further €1bn from EU using proceeds of frozen Russian assets

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has announced that Kyiv has received a further €1 billion from the European Union, generated from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.

Details: On Thursday 10 July, Shmyhal said that Ukraine has received €1 billion from the EU, sourced from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.

"The ERA initiative we launched together with the G7 is working," he said. "Since the beginning of the year, Ukraine has received more than US$18.5 billion from the proceeds generated by frozen Russian assets. We are directing these funds towards stability and ‘rapid recovery’ for Ukraine."

The prime minister stressed the positive results that the Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) initiative is yielding.

On the same day, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced continued support for Ukraine and the provision of further tranches of aid.

She announced €1 billion in macro-financial support and €3 billion in payments under the Ukraine Facility.

In June, Ukraine received another €1 billion from the European Union, sourced from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.

