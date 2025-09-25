All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Danish defence minister says repeated appearance of drones over country is hybrid attack

Mariya YemetsThursday, 25 September 2025, 10:54
Danish defence minister says repeated appearance of drones over country is hybrid attack
Troels Lund Poulsen. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Danish government considers the repeated appearance of unidentified drones over the country, including near military sites, to be a hybrid attack.

Source: Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen at an urgent briefing, as reported by Danish television news channel TV 2 

Details: Poulsen said this constitutes a hybrid attack using different types of drones, representing a threat to Denmark’s security.

Advertisement:

He noted that although those responsible for launching the drones have not yet been identified, it clearly does not look like a coincidence and appears to be systematic activity.

Poulsen added that all indications point to the involvement of a professional actor and that Danish intelligence is closely monitoring the events.

He also indicated that it is already clear that Denmark will witness more hybrid incidents in the future, and the country must be even better prepared to counter such incidents, particularly given recent events in other European countries.

Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard highlighted that the events in Denmark had been preceded by a series of alarming incidents in other European countries. 

He explained that the goal of such hybrid attacks is to sow fear, create division and intimidate the population. He stressed that now, more than ever, unity among citizens is crucial.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Denmarkdrones
Advertisement:
Ukraine's General Staff shows route of Hungarian drone that entered Ukraine – photos
Kremlin describes Europe's calls to shoot down Russian aircraft as "dangerous in their consequences"
Belarus proposes building nuclear power plant to supply electricity to Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine – Reuters
Russians have placed 48 children from Donetsk Oblast in psychiatric hospitals for "extremism"
Reconnaissance drones entered Ukrainian airspace from Hungary – Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy asked Trump for Tomahawk missiles that can reach Moscow – The Telegraph
All News
Denmark
Airport in Denmark suspends operations due to drones in airspace
Kremlin comments on drone incident near Copenhagen airport
Drones that paralysed Copenhagen airport piloted by "capable operator", police say
RECENT NEWS
22:07
Ukraine's General Staff shows route of Hungarian drone that entered Ukraine – photos
21:09
Zelenskyy warns of military response if drones from Hungary enter Ukraine again
20:51
Hungarian Defence Ministry denies involvement in drone launches into Ukraine
20:47
EXPLAINERWhat risks could a pro-Russian victory pose for Moldova and the region
20:14
Kremlin describes Europe's calls to shoot down Russian aircraft as "dangerous in their consequences"
20:07
Belarusian leader says he wants to talk to Zelenskyy after meeting with Putin
20:02
Ukrainian foreign minister responds to his Hungarian counterpart's rude accusations against Zelenskyy
19:35
Ukraine's Security Service exposes mole in power company who aided Russian drone strikes
19:15
Belarus proposes building nuclear power plant to supply electricity to Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine – Reuters
19:00
Hungarian foreign minister questions Ukraine's EU accession after it bans entry for three Hungarian officials
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: