Danish defence minister says repeated appearance of drones over country is hybrid attack

The Danish government considers the repeated appearance of unidentified drones over the country, including near military sites, to be a hybrid attack.

Source: Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen at an urgent briefing, as reported by Danish television news channel TV 2

Details: Poulsen said this constitutes a hybrid attack using different types of drones, representing a threat to Denmark’s security.

He noted that although those responsible for launching the drones have not yet been identified, it clearly does not look like a coincidence and appears to be systematic activity.

Poulsen added that all indications point to the involvement of a professional actor and that Danish intelligence is closely monitoring the events.

He also indicated that it is already clear that Denmark will witness more hybrid incidents in the future, and the country must be even better prepared to counter such incidents, particularly given recent events in other European countries.

Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard highlighted that the events in Denmark had been preceded by a series of alarming incidents in other European countries.

He explained that the goal of such hybrid attacks is to sow fear, create division and intimidate the population. He stressed that now, more than ever, unity among citizens is crucial.

Background:

On 25 September, unknown drones were again flying over Danish territory, including near military sites. This led to the temporary suspension of operations at Aalborg airport in Denmark’s north.

Previously, late on 22 September, unknown drones had blocked the operation of airports in Copenhagen and Oslo for several hours. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen described these events as a serious attack on Denmark’s critical infrastructure and did not rule out possible Russian involvement.

In Norway, authorities reported detaining a tourist from Asia who had flown a drone over Oslo’s historic centre, although it remains unclear whether his drone was the sole cause of the airport shutdown.

