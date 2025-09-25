All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia plans to launch new sanctioned gas field to supply China, says Reuters

Artur KryzhnyiThursday, 25 September 2025, 10:59
Russia plans to launch new sanctioned gas field to supply China, says Reuters
Gas pipelines. Stock photo

Russia has announced plans to start gas production at the new Sakhalin-3 project in 2028 to supply China and to cover domestic needs.

Source: Reuters

Details: Sakhalin governor Valery Limarenko has said that energy giant Gazprom and the regional authorities are working on a plant in southern Sakhalin to process gas condensate into jet fuel, diesel and naphtha.

Advertisement:

Facing a breakdown in relations with the West caused by its war against Ukraine, Russia has been redirecting its petroleum and gas exports – a key source of budget revenue – from Europe to Asia.

One of the new pipelines to China, designed to transport gas along the Far Eastern route from Sakhalin, is due to open in 2027. Its planned capacity has been increased from an initial 10 to 12 billion cubic metres of gas per year.

Quote from Limarenko: "We link the industry's prospects to the implementation of the Sakhalin-3 project. Its launch is scheduled for 2028. This gas is expected to be exported to China and also used for the needs of the Far East."

More details: The Sakhalin-3 project includes the Yuzhno-Kirinskoye field, which the United States placed under sanctions in 2015 over Moscow’s role in the events in Ukraine. The field is part of the Kirinsky block in the Sea of Okhotsk and contains both gas and petroleum. The sanctions cover the exploration and extraction of oil and gas on Russia’s continental shelf.

Gazprom has estimated reserves at the Yuzhno-Kirinskoye field at 711.2 billion cubic metres of natural gas, 111.5 million tonnes of gas condensate and 4.1 million tonnes of petroleum.

Background: In July 2025, it emerged that China is creating a system for the regular import of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from a Russian project that is under US sanctions.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaChinagas
Advertisement:
Ukraine's General Staff shows route of Hungarian drone that entered Ukraine – photos
Kremlin describes Europe's calls to shoot down Russian aircraft as "dangerous in their consequences"
Belarus proposes building nuclear power plant to supply electricity to Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine – Reuters
Russians have placed 48 children from Donetsk Oblast in psychiatric hospitals for "extremism"
Reconnaissance drones entered Ukrainian airspace from Hungary – Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy asked Trump for Tomahawk missiles that can reach Moscow – The Telegraph
All News
Russia
Drones attack chemical plant in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, causing fire
Von der Leyen considers possibility of downing Russian aircraft entering NATO airspace
Russia loses 940 soldiers over past day
RECENT NEWS
22:07
Ukraine's General Staff shows route of Hungarian drone that entered Ukraine – photos
21:09
Zelenskyy warns of military response if drones from Hungary enter Ukraine again
20:51
Hungarian Defence Ministry denies involvement in drone launches into Ukraine
20:47
EXPLAINERWhat risks could a pro-Russian victory pose for Moldova and the region
20:14
Kremlin describes Europe's calls to shoot down Russian aircraft as "dangerous in their consequences"
20:07
Belarusian leader says he wants to talk to Zelenskyy after meeting with Putin
20:02
Ukrainian foreign minister responds to his Hungarian counterpart's rude accusations against Zelenskyy
19:35
Ukraine's Security Service exposes mole in power company who aided Russian drone strikes
19:15
Belarus proposes building nuclear power plant to supply electricity to Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine – Reuters
19:00
Hungarian foreign minister questions Ukraine's EU accession after it bans entry for three Hungarian officials
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: