Korabel residential area in Kherson once again left without power after Russian attack
The Korabel residential area of the city of Kherson has once again been cut off from the power grid following another Russian attack.
Source: Yaroslav Shanko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration
Quote: "Power engineers are currently assessing the scale of the damage. Repair efforts will be carried out as soon as the security situation allows."
Background: On the morning of 25 September, about 14 attack drones struck a critical infrastructure facility on the outskirts of Nizhyn in Chernihiv Oblast. Around 30,000 properties of the Nizhyn hromada have been cut off from the power grid. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
