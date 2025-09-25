Zelenskyy asks Trump for weapons that would force Putin to negotiating table

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said on the Axios Show that during a meeting on Tuesday, he asked US President Donald Trump for a weapons system – the name of which he did not disclose – that would compel Russian leader Vladimir Putin to come to the negotiating table.

Source: Axios

Details: Zelenskyy also said that during the meeting, Trump raised the issue that Ukraine should respond to Russian strikes. "If they [the Russians] attack our energy, President Trump supports that we can answer on energy," the Ukrainian leader said.

Advertisement:

Trump made similar comments regarding Russian drone production facilities or missile sites, even though they are well-protected, Zelenskyy noted.

In the interview, Zelenskyy also alluded to the fact that Kremlin officials should know the locations of their bomb shelters. "They have to know where the bomb shelters are. They need it. If they will not stop the war, they will need it in any case," Zelenskyy stated.

Background:

Earlier, Trump unexpectedly suggested that Ukraine can regain territories captured by Russia.

However, according to media reports, several EU officials and diplomats said they are sceptical about Trump’s statement.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Russia’s limited achievements on the battlefield, along with advice from his advisors and Zelenskyy, prompted Trump to speak more favourably about Ukraine’s chances of success.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!