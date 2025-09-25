All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy says he may not run for president after war ends

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 25 September 2025, 13:26
Zelenskyy says he may not run for president after war ends
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Screenshot from a video by Axios

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is prepared not to seek another presidential term after the Russo-Ukrainian war comes to an end.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Axios

Details: An interviewer asked whether Zelenskyy intends to remain president in peacetime, or whether he would say: "I served my country at its most difficult moment in history, and now I’m stepping down".

Advertisement:

Quote: "If we finish the war with the Russians, yes, I am ready not to go [run in the presidential election – ed.], because it’s not my goal. I wanted very much in a very difficult period of time, [to] be with my country, [to] help my country. Yes. That’s what I wanted, always. My goal is to finish the war." 

Background:

  • A survey by the Rating polling organisation conducted on 21-23 August 2025, showed that the level of trust in Valerii Zaluzhnyi, former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, is higher than in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but in a presidential election, about 35% of respondents would vote for Zelenskyy and about 25% for Zaluzhnyi.
  • Media reports have repeatedly indicated that the Office of the President of Ukraine is preparing for elections. Various dates have been mentioned.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyELECTIONS
Advertisement:
Ukraine's General Staff shows route of Hungarian drone that entered Ukraine – photos
Kremlin describes Europe's calls to shoot down Russian aircraft as "dangerous in their consequences"
Belarus proposes building nuclear power plant to supply electricity to Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine – Reuters
Russians have placed 48 children from Donetsk Oblast in psychiatric hospitals for "extremism"
Reconnaissance drones entered Ukrainian airspace from Hungary – Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy asked Trump for Tomahawk missiles that can reach Moscow – The Telegraph
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy asks Trump for weapons that would force Putin to negotiating table
Zelenskyy discusses strengthening air defences and sanctions against Russia with Macron
Zelenskyy at meeting with NATO secretary general: PURL funding reached US$2.1 billion
RECENT NEWS
22:07
Ukraine's General Staff shows route of Hungarian drone that entered Ukraine – photos
21:09
Zelenskyy warns of military response if drones from Hungary enter Ukraine again
20:51
Hungarian Defence Ministry denies involvement in drone launches into Ukraine
20:47
EXPLAINERWhat risks could a pro-Russian victory pose for Moldova and the region
20:14
Kremlin describes Europe's calls to shoot down Russian aircraft as "dangerous in their consequences"
20:07
Belarusian leader says he wants to talk to Zelenskyy after meeting with Putin
20:02
Ukrainian foreign minister responds to his Hungarian counterpart's rude accusations against Zelenskyy
19:35
Ukraine's Security Service exposes mole in power company who aided Russian drone strikes
19:15
Belarus proposes building nuclear power plant to supply electricity to Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine – Reuters
19:00
Hungarian foreign minister questions Ukraine's EU accession after it bans entry for three Hungarian officials
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: