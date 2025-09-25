Zelenskyy says he may not run for president after war ends

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is prepared not to seek another presidential term after the Russo-Ukrainian war comes to an end.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Axios

Details: An interviewer asked whether Zelenskyy intends to remain president in peacetime, or whether he would say: "I served my country at its most difficult moment in history, and now I’m stepping down".

Quote: "If we finish the war with the Russians, yes, I am ready not to go [run in the presidential election – ed.], because it’s not my goal. I wanted very much in a very difficult period of time, [to] be with my country, [to] help my country. Yes. That’s what I wanted, always. My goal is to finish the war."

A survey by the Rating polling organisation conducted on 21-23 August 2025, showed that the level of trust in Valerii Zaluzhnyi, former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, is higher than in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but in a presidential election, about 35% of respondents would vote for Zelenskyy and about 25% for Zaluzhnyi.

Media reports have repeatedly indicated that the Office of the President of Ukraine is preparing for elections. Various dates have been mentioned.

