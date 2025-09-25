All Sections
Five killed and 17 injured in Russian 24 September attacks on Donetsk Oblast – photos, video

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 25 September 2025, 13:57
The aftermath of the Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 24 September. PHOTO: NATIONAL POLICE OF UKRAINE

Russian forces bombarded 10 settlements in Donetsk Oblast on 24 September, killing five people and injuring 17.

Source: National Police in Donetsk Oblast  

Details: Ukrainian investigators said the police had recorded 2,325 Russian attacks along the front line and in residential areas over the course of the day. The Russian strikes hit the settlements of Dobropillia, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Lyman, Mykolaivka, Sloviansk, Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, Nadezhdivka and Serhiivka.

The aftermath of the Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 24 September
PHOTO: NATIONAL POLICE OF UKRAINE

The Russians dropped KAB-1000 and KAB-250 guided aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka. Four people were killed and 11 were injured. Dozens of houses and apartment buildings, an educational institution, a utility company and several civilian vehicles were damaged.

 
Aftermath of the Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 24 September
PHOTO: NATIONAL POLICE OF UKRAINE

Two FPV drone strikes killed a local resident in the village of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka. In Druzhkivka itself, a drone strike injured another person, and after midnight, the attacks resumed, destroying a house.

The Russians dropped a KAB-250 guided aerial bomb on Sloviansk, injuring one person and destroying more than a dozen buildings. Two drones hit a bus in Serhiivka, injuring four civilians. Kramatorsk was attacked by drones of various types, damaging housing and vehicles. The Russians struck Dobropillia with two KAB-250 bombs, destroying houses and part of a hospital.

In total, 95 civilian facilities were destroyed or damaged, including 80 residential buildings. Law enforcement authorities have opened criminal investigations into war crimes.

