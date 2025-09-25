All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Merz proposes using frozen Russian assets to issue loan to Ukraine

Iryna KutielievaThursday, 25 September 2025, 19:42
Merz proposes using frozen Russian assets to issue loan to Ukraine
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Photo: Getty Images

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called on the EU to use frozen Russian assets to provide Ukraine with a €140 billion loan to demonstrate "staying power" against Russian aggression.

Source: Merz in an article for the Financial Times, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In a sharp departure from Germany’s initial scepticism about using frozen Russian assets, Merz stated that the loan should be used to fund military equipment, with EU governments deciding on purchases together with Kyiv.

Advertisement:

In the article, Merz insists that the EU must find a legal mechanism for utilising the assets and says it is necessary to "systematically and massively raise the costs of Russia’s aggression".

According to Merz, the EU can offer an interest-free loan of nearly €140 billion "without intervening in property rights".

"That loan would only be repaid once Russia has compensated Ukraine for the damage it has caused during this war," said the German head of government.

He urged the use of Russian assets on a scale "that will secure Ukraine’s military resilience for several years".

Merz emphasised that the funds must be used exclusively for the purchase of military equipment and not for covering Ukraine’s general budget.

Quote: "Such a comprehensive programme must also help to strengthen and expand the European defence industry. That would serve both our collective security and European sovereignty."

Details: The chancellor’s proposal suggests that the loan would initially be guaranteed by EU member states and then secured by collateral from the next long-term EU budget for 2028.

He believes this mechanism should be approved by a majority of EU member states.

Quote: "Now is the moment to apply an effective lever that will disrupt the Russian president’s cynical game of buying time and bring him to the negotiating table." 

More details: Frozen Russian assets largely consist of European, US and UK government bonds held in Euroclear, the European securities depository in Belgium. Brussels is now working to unlock a portion of these funds starting next year.

Read more: A €70 billion idea: what the EU's new initiative on frozen Russian assets changes

Background: Media have previously reported that under one of the proposals, Europe would effectively loan these assets to Kyiv while promising to cover any losses suffered by Euroclear. If Russia does not pay reparations to Ukraine at the end of the war, the EU would simply have to maintain sanctions to avoid having to choose between confiscating the assets or compensating Euroclear.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

GermanyRussia
Advertisement:
Ukraine's General Staff shows route of Hungarian drone that entered Ukraine – photos
Kremlin describes Europe's calls to shoot down Russian aircraft as "dangerous in their consequences"
Belarus proposes building nuclear power plant to supply electricity to Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine – Reuters
Russians have placed 48 children from Donetsk Oblast in psychiatric hospitals for "extremism"
Reconnaissance drones entered Ukrainian airspace from Hungary – Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy asked Trump for Tomahawk missiles that can reach Moscow – The Telegraph
All News
Germany
NATO once again scrambles jets due to Russian aircraft in Baltic Sea
New German, Norwegian and Czech ambassadors begin work in Ukraine
Germany to back use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine – Bloomberg
RECENT NEWS
22:07
Ukraine's General Staff shows route of Hungarian drone that entered Ukraine – photos
21:09
Zelenskyy warns of military response if drones from Hungary enter Ukraine again
20:51
Hungarian Defence Ministry denies involvement in drone launches into Ukraine
20:47
EXPLAINERWhat risks could a pro-Russian victory pose for Moldova and the region
20:14
Kremlin describes Europe's calls to shoot down Russian aircraft as "dangerous in their consequences"
20:07
Belarusian leader says he wants to talk to Zelenskyy after meeting with Putin
20:02
Ukrainian foreign minister responds to his Hungarian counterpart's rude accusations against Zelenskyy
19:35
Ukraine's Security Service exposes mole in power company who aided Russian drone strikes
19:15
Belarus proposes building nuclear power plant to supply electricity to Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine – Reuters
19:00
Hungarian foreign minister questions Ukraine's EU accession after it bans entry for three Hungarian officials
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: