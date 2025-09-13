All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

EU explores "creative" new approach to channel billions of euros in frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, Politico says

Ivanna Kostina, STANISLAV POHORILOVSaturday, 13 September 2025, 15:21
EU explores creative new approach to channel billions of euros in frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, Politico says
National flags and the European Commission building in Brussels. Photo: Getty Images

The European Commission is reportedly considering a new approach to send billions of euros in frozen Russian assets to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing Politico, a Brussels-based politics and policy news organisation

Details: The European Commission is said to be considering a method to move billions of euros of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, by replacing the money transferred to Kyiv with EU-backed IOUs.

Advertisement:

Brussels is trying to tackle one of the war’s most persistent challenges: the West can seize interest from Russian assets but not the large capital sums, which would substantially enhance Ukraine’s capacity to defend itself and rebuild.

The new proposal, described by one official as "legally creative", could unlock a significant flow of additional funding for Kyiv’s war effort without technically seizing the Russian assets themselves, which would carry legal risks.

Commission representatives presented the idea to deputy finance ministers behind closed doors in Brussels on Thursday, according to four officials familiar with the matter. The proposal was met with cautious interest, though no agreements or commitments were reached. One official said a formal proposal could be issued soon.

Nearly €200 billion in Russian assets were frozen after Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, most of which are held by the Brussels-based financial institution Euroclear.

As Ukraine confronts an estimated €8 billion budget deficit next year, EU members are exploring innovative ways to keep funding the war-impacted country despite domestic fiscal pressures.

Quote from Politico: "By swapping the cash for zero-coupon short-term EU bonds, the Commission believes it will avoid accusations of seizing the money. The idea has not been signed off, and other options for making use of the Russian assets are also on the table, the officials said.

Under its rules, any maturing assets that Euroclear holds must be transferred into a deposit account with the European Central Bank, which in turn yields interest on the cash held.

Until now, the EU has used the interest generated to repay its share of G7 loan of €45 billion to Ukraine that will soon be entirely paid out."

Background:

  • With Ukraine running low on funds, the Commission has proposed using those cash deposits at the ECB to finance a "Reparations Loan" aimed at supporting the war-torn country in the years ahead.
  • On Wednesday 10 September, Ursula von der Leyen stressed the need to urgently develop a new mechanism for military funding for Ukraine based on proceeds from frozen Russian assets. 
  • Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot last week reiterated his country’s firm stance against confiscating frozen Russian assets, mostly held in Belgian banks, to support Ukraine. 
  • Prévot also rejected an alternative proposal from the UK, which suggested transferring frozen assets into a separate investment fund.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EURussiamoneyUkraine
Advertisement:
US approves first arms packages for Ukraine funded by NATO allies – Reuters
Trump says Zelenskyy must "make a deal" and Europe has to stop buying Russian oil
Fighter jet missile, not drone, destroyed house roof during Russian incursion into Poland, newspaper says
EU approves recommendations on phasing out temporary protection for Ukrainians
Video captures moment of Russian drone strike on educational facility in Kharkiv: people injured
EU postpones 19th sanctions package against Russia due to Trump's demands – Bloomberg
All News
EU
Brussels set to tighten visa rules for Russians, says Politico
EU's top diplomat Kallas seeks closer EU ties with Trump to pressure Putin into peace
EU's top diplomat Kallas explains why even discussing Ukraine's territorial concessions is trap set by Russia
RECENT NEWS
20:55
US approves first arms packages for Ukraine funded by NATO allies – Reuters
20:13
US TV channel shows map of Ukraine without Crimea
20:10
Russia may be forced to cut oil production due to drone attacks – Reuters
20:05
EXPLAINERHow the new EU methane regulation could hit Russia's war machine
20:01
Firefighters battle blaze in Kyiv Oblast for 10 hours after Russian drone strike – photos
19:36
Ukrainian company Swarmer secures US$15m to develop AI-powered swarm drones
19:24
Russian drone that crashed in Lithuania in late July said to have been deliberately launched from Belarus
17:58
Trump says Zelenskyy must "make a deal" and Europe has to stop buying Russian oil
17:44
Polish president demands explanation after media reports that F-16 missile hit house during Russian incursion
16:19
Belarusian leader denies responsibility for drones that flew into Poland and Lithuania
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: