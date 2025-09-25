Russia launches large-scale drone attack on Sumy, fires cause damage across city – photo
Thursday, 25 September 2025, 20:50
Russian forces launched a large-scale drone attack on Sumy on 25 September, with multiple strikes reported across various parts of the city.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES)
Quote: "Russian drones struck several parts of the city of Sumy throughout the day. The attacks hit the premises belonging to a business facility, a municipal company and a residential area.
Advertisement:
Despite the threat of repeat strikes, firefighters managed to extinguish all fires caused by the attack."
Details: SES personnel provided all necessary assistance to civilians. Information on casualties is still being confirmed.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!