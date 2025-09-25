Russia launches large-scale drone attack on Sumy, fires cause damage across city – photo

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: SES

Russian forces launched a large-scale drone attack on Sumy on 25 September, with multiple strikes reported across various parts of the city.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES)

Quote: "Russian drones struck several parts of the city of Sumy throughout the day. The attacks hit the premises belonging to a business facility, a municipal company and a residential area.

Despite the threat of repeat strikes, firefighters managed to extinguish all fires caused by the attack."

Details: SES personnel provided all necessary assistance to civilians. Information on casualties is still being confirmed.

