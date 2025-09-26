All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Power outage hits entire water supply network in Chernihiv after Russian attack

Alyona KyrychenkoFriday, 26 September 2025, 15:56
Power outage hits entire water supply network in Chernihiv after Russian attack
A tap water faucet. Stock photo: Getty Images

All facilities operated by Chernihivvodokanal, a water utility company in the city of Chernihiv, experienced a power outage at 13:40 on 26 September.

Source: Chernihivvodokanal on Facebook

Details: Chernihivvodokanal called on residents to stock up on an urgent drinking water supply.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Our specialised personnel are currently working to restore the operation of sewage pumping stations. This is a top priority, because we need to ensure reliable wastewater removal before resuming water supply."

Background:

  • Russian forces have attacked energy infrastructure in Chernihiv Oblast, hitting several facilities. Power outages have affected Chernihiv and the surrounding district.
  • Trolleybuses in Chernihiv have stopped running due to the electricity cut.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ChernihivattackRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Russia attacks Kyiv: 2 killed, including 12-year-old girl
Russia loses bid to secure seat on UN aviation authority council
Zelenskyy says 92 Russian drones headed for Poland on 10 September
Risk of another Fukushima: Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant still without electricity on fourth day
If Russia threatens blackout in Kyiv, Moscow should expect the same – Zelenskyy
Russia and Belarus to return to Paralympics under national flags after IPC vote
All News
Chernihiv
Russia strikes Chernihiv: 30,000 residents left without power
Russia attacks Chernihiv with drones: critical infrastructure facility hit
Russia attacks Chernihiv with drones, damaging transport infrastructure
RECENT NEWS
08:40
Russia attacks Kyiv: 2 killed, including 12-year-old girl
20:22
Russians strike energy facilities in Chernihiv Oblast yet again, leaving 177 settlements without power
20:05
Russians trying to seize Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and seeking IAEA support – Ukraine's foreign minister
19:29
Russia loses bid to secure seat on UN aviation authority council
19:27
Hungary gave up two-thirds of its land for peace, Ukraine may have to yield a fifth, says senior Hungarian official
18:59
"This is fake!": Hungary rejects data on its drone's route over Ukraine
18:42
Zelenskyy says 92 Russian drones headed for Poland on 10 September
18:29
Risk of another Fukushima: Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant still without electricity on fourth day
17:58
Ukrainian foreign minister shows Hungarian drone incursion route in tweet aimed at "blind officials"
17:43
Ukraine prepared to help Hungary and Slovakia with alternative energy supplies – Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: