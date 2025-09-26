Power outage hits entire water supply network in Chernihiv after Russian attack

All facilities operated by Chernihivvodokanal, a water utility company in the city of Chernihiv, experienced a power outage at 13:40 on 26 September.

Details: Chernihivvodokanal called on residents to stock up on an urgent drinking water supply.

Quote: "Our specialised personnel are currently working to restore the operation of sewage pumping stations. This is a top priority, because we need to ensure reliable wastewater removal before resuming water supply."

Russian forces have attacked energy infrastructure in Chernihiv Oblast, hitting several facilities. Power outages have affected Chernihiv and the surrounding district.

Trolleybuses in Chernihiv have stopped running due to the electricity cut.

