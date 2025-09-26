Power outage hits entire water supply network in Chernihiv after Russian attack
Friday, 26 September 2025, 15:56
All facilities operated by Chernihivvodokanal, a water utility company in the city of Chernihiv, experienced a power outage at 13:40 on 26 September.
Source: Chernihivvodokanal on Facebook
Details: Chernihivvodokanal called on residents to stock up on an urgent drinking water supply.
Quote: "Our specialised personnel are currently working to restore the operation of sewage pumping stations. This is a top priority, because we need to ensure reliable wastewater removal before resuming water supply."
Background:
- Russian forces have attacked energy infrastructure in Chernihiv Oblast, hitting several facilities. Power outages have affected Chernihiv and the surrounding district.
- Trolleybuses in Chernihiv have stopped running due to the electricity cut.
