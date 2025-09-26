All Sections
Ukrainian soldiers evacuate cat from front line using ground drone – photo, video

Yevheniia HubinaFriday, 26 September 2025, 16:17
Ukrainian soldiers evacuate cat from front line using ground drone – photo, video
The evacuated cat. Photo: 13th Khartiia Brigade

Ukrainian soldiers from the 13th Khartiia Brigade have used a ground robotic system to extract a cat from frontline positions on the Kharkiv front.

Source: 13th Khartiia Brigade

 
The evacuated cat in a pet carrier
Photo: 13th Khartiia Brigade

Quote: "For a long time, the cat had stayed with the Khartiia fighters at positions near the line of contact north of Kharkiv, sharing their everyday life and the harsh realities of war. He became a true brother-in-arms to the soldiers, was named Prapor and, the service members said, is quite worthy of combatant status." 

Details: The soldiers decided it was time to return Prapor to a normal cat’s life, so they used a ground robotic system for this purpose. First, the drone carried out a logistics mission, delivering all the necessary supplies to the positions. After that, it returned to the company’s permanent base carrying the cat in a pet carrier.

"The evacuation mission lasted for three hours. Prapor was delivered to the final point safe and unharmed. He is now at the company’s base and gradually adapting to a new stage of his life," the brigade added.

Background: 

