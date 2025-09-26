Russia carries out multiple airstrikes on Kostiantynivka, injuring two – photos

The aftermath of the attack in Kostiantynivka. Photo: Serhii Horbunov

Russian forces have launched a series of airstrikes on the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, leaving two people injured and damaging civilian infrastructure.

Source: Serhii Horbunov, Head of Kostiantynivka City Military Administration, on Facebook

Details: Horbunov reported that Russian forces had used FAB-250 bombs to strike the city.

The aftermath of the attack in Kostiantynivka Photo: Serhii Horbunov

Quote: "One of the strikes has injured two civilians, who sought medical assistance on their own at hospital in [the city of] Druzhkivka."

More details: The attacks also caused significant damage to civilian infrastructure. The Russian strike hit six apartment buildings, 18 houses, damaged the facade of a local hospital and left an administrative building belonging to a company in ruins.

The aftermath of the attack in Kostiantynivka Photo: Serhii Horbunov

Kostiantynivka authorities said the strikes once again demonstrate a deliberate campaign of terror against the civilian population, targeting residential, medical and administrative facilities.

Ukrainian law enforcement authorities continue to record Russia’s war crimes.

